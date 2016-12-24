Gauthier picked up an assist Friday night in a win over Arizona.

Goat now has points in back-to-back games. He skated a little over 12 minutes Friday and looked good defensively, too. Tyler Bozak is expected back after Christmas, so Gauthier may find himself back in the AHL sooner, rather than later.

