Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets assist in win
Gauthier picked up an assist Friday night in a win over Arizona.
Goat now has points in back-to-back games. He skated a little over 12 minutes Friday and looked good defensively, too. Tyler Bozak is expected back after Christmas, so Gauthier may find himself back in the AHL sooner, rather than later.
