Gauthier was sent back to the team's AHL Toronto affiliate Thursday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Gauthier's demotion opens up a spot on the active roster for Ben Smith's (hand) activation off injured reserve. Considering the 21-year-old tallied just three points over 18 contests with the NHL club, his return to the minors shouldn't have a large overall impact in the fantasy realm. However, the 2013 first-round pick may carve out a larger role int he future if he can return to the form he displayed with QMJHL Rimouski in 2014-15, when he notched 32 points in 37 games.