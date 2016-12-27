Gauthier was officially promoted from AHL Toronto on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Gauthier has drawn into each of the Leafs' last three games and owns two points (one goal, one assist) over his short NHL stint. The 2013 first-round pick hasn't seen a ton of ice time and doesn't see much action on the man advantage, so his immediate prospects aren't promising for continued success in fantasy, but Gauthier has at least displayed some brief promise after notching just four points in 17 games for the Marlies this season.