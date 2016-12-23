Gauthier contributed his first NHL goal to Thursday's 6-0 whipping of the Avalanche.

Just called up by the Leafs for his first NHL stint of the year Monday, Gauthier has seen bottom-six minutes over his first couple games. The 2013 first-rounder skated in seven NHL contests last year, recording a lonely assist and going minus-5, so he's off to a much better start this time around. Still, fantasy owners attracted by the goal and the draft pedigree should keep in mind that th 21-year-old has only 22 points over his first 72 career AHL games, which doesn't offer a lot of promise for ongoing production at hockey's highest level.