Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent to AHL on loan
Gauthier was loaned to the AHL Marlies on Saturday.
Goat recorded two points, including his first NHL goal, in three games since his callup from the Marlies on Dec. 19. Gauthier has one goal and three assists in 16 games in the AHL this season.
