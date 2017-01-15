Sparks was returned to AHL Toronto on Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Sparks was called up Saturday as an emergency backup for a game against the Senators. Curtis McElhinney was said to be dealing with a minor ailment, though he still made the start and ended up going the distance in that road win while No. 1 tender Frederik Andersen rested. Sparks has done reasonably well in the minors this season, posting a 5-5-0 record in addition to a 2.04 GAA and .925 save mark.