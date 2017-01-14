Sparks was recalled from AHL Toronto on Saturday. James Mirtle of The Athletic reports the move was made because Curtis McElhinney apparently has sustained a minor (undisclosed) injury.

Sparks has yet to make his season debut this season. A November suspension for violating team policy -- which was handed down following his inappropriate actions in an online forum -- seemingly put him in a deep hole in terms of his NHL development. Last season, he went 6-9-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .893 save percentage, so there's really nothing to get excited about, even in the off-chance that Sparks draws the start against the Senators on Saturday.