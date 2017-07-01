Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Garners two-year contract extension

Sparks agreed to a two-year contract renewal with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports, adding that his deal is worth $675,000 annually.

Sparks was a restricted free agent, meaning his new deal could've been announced before the inception of Saturday's free-agency signing period, but there probably was no better time than now for the Leafs to secure the services of Sparks, a minor leaguer, as well as Frederik Andersen's backup in Curtis McElhinney, who also received a two-year extension. Fantasy owners won't be fighting over Sparks -- who famously pitched a shutout in his 2015 debut -- in any setting, unless he can find a way to carve out playing time in the NHL.