Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Sent down to minors
Sparks has been reassigned to AHL Toronto, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Sparks' demotion is a good indicator that starter Frederik Andersen (head) is ready to go for Game 1 against the Capitals on Thursday. The 23-year-old Sparks was called up on a handful of occasions this season due to injuries, but he never actually hit the ice for the Leafs. Back in the minors, he finished the season ranked fourth in the league in GAA at 2.07, a stat boosted by his five shutouts.
