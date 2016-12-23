Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Back on scoresheet with two-assist night
Gardiner filled the scoresheet with two assists, four shots, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 6-0 undressing of the Avalanche.
After failing to register a point for the first time in six games Monday against Anaheim -- a game in which he may have been limited due to an illness -- Gardiner bounced right back in this one, continuing his strong campaign. He's on pace for career bests in a wide range of categories (goals, points, plus-minus, shots), which should make fantasy owners quite happy to retain the 26-year-old's services.
