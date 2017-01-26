Gardiner is having a career year under coach Mike Babcock, who has invested significant time reviewing video of the defender's mistakes with him.

Oddly enough, Gardiner describes the video tutelage 'fun,' but it's clear the work has sharpened the defender's positioning and decision-making. Gardiner used to be a high-risk, high-reward riverboat gambler. Now, there's less risk and more reward. Gardiner is tied for 26th in league scoring from the blue line with 23 points (46 games). And he's a plus-player (plus-12) for the first time in his career. Gardiner is on pace for a 40-point season. Use him well.