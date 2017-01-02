Gardiner posted two assists and a plus-three rating in the 5-4 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

The 26-year-old only has one shot on goal over the last four games, but he is still producing one point per game since Dec. 10. Gardner has four goals and 11 points in the last 19 games. Before that, he scored two goals and seven points in 16 games. Gardner is now just a goal away from last season's total and is on pace for his first 40-point season.