Gardiner's hot streak continued Friday with an assist in a 4-1 win over Arizona.

He has actually only been held off the scoresheet once in the last eight games and has eight points, including two goals, in that span. Gardiner is on his way to his first 40-point season. Use him well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola