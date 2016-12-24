Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Points in seven of last eight games
Gardiner's hot streak continued Friday with an assist in a 4-1 win over Arizona.
He has actually only been held off the scoresheet once in the last eight games and has eight points, including two goals, in that span. Gardiner is on his way to his first 40-point season. Use him well.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Back on scoresheet with two-assist night•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Under the weather•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Four-game, four-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Nets Leafs' only goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Has two goals in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Gets first goal of season•