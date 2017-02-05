Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Has 19 points in last 16 games
Van Riemsdyk scored two goals, including the game winner, in Toronto's 6-5 win over Boston on Saturday night.
JVR continues to enjoy a career year -- he has 18 goals and 43 points in 50 games and is on target to finish in the high-60s this season. Van Riemsdyk is on a three-game, four-point streak and has picked up at least a point in 14 of his last 16 games. He has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in that span. Use him well.
