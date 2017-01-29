Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Hot in January
Van Riemsdyk has notched 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 12 games in January. Nine of those points have come on the power play.
With names like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner getting people excited, it's easy to forget about JVR. On the season, he has 17 goals on 132 shots, and he's also tallied 14 points with the extra man.
