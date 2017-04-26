Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Leading young squad

Van Riemsdyk had a solid season as one of the few veterans on the Maple Leafs, leading by example en route to career highs with 33 assists and 62 points.

Despite being just 27 years of age, Van Riemsdyk is actually considered a veteran on a young Toronto squad. Although the team fell short through six playoff games, the New Jersey native led the club with 23 shots on goal and scored a power-play marker along the way.