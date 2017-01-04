Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: On three-game, four-point streak
Van Riemsdyk picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.
He's riding a modest three-game, four-assist streak and has seven points, including six assists, in his last eight games. JVR is chugging along at a 30-goal, 60-point pace in relative obscurity given the production of the Leafs' rookies. Van Riemsdyk is a worthy target for savvy owners seeking a title -- he can likely be had "relatively" cheap.
