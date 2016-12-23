Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores unassisted, adds helper

Van Riemsdyk scored an unassisted goal and handed out a secondary assist in Thursday's 6-0 shellacking of the Avalanche.

His last multi-point game was more than a month ago, all the way back on Nov. 17; back then, JVR was insanely hot, having netted six points in a span of two games. The well dried up between then and Thursday's contest, as the veteran winger managed just five points scattered over a 14-game stretch. He's still a solid fantasy asset, but inconsistency is pretty much the order of the day for a promising but still developing Leafs squad.