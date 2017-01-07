Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Stays hot with two helpers against Devils

Van Riemsdyk collected two power-play assists during Friday's win over New Jersey.

It was van Riemsdyk's second consecutive two-assist showing, and he has now has six helpers during a four-game point streak. With 13 goals, 30 points and 106 shots through 38 games, the 27-year-old winger is turning in another solid fantasy campaign. There aren't many formats where he isn't worth a roster spot. After all, among all skaters with 500 minutes before Friday's games, van Riemsdyk's 2.85 points and 10.57 shots per 60 minutes ranked 17th and 15th, respectively.