Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Stretches streak with three-point night

Van Riemsdyk scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Montreal.

JVR is riding a five-game, nine-point streak in which he has nine helpers, including five on the PP. Van Riemsdyk has long teased with his silky mitts and speed for his size, but he has largely been an enigma. He's pacing along at a near-70 point, career pace, so now might be the time to trade him in keeper formats. At minimum, toss JVR into the rumor mill to see what you might net back. His value may never be higher.