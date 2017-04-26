Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Will compete for USA
Van Riemsdyk will suit up for the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Championships, Kevin Allen of USA Today reports.
At 27 years of age, Van Riemsdyk is actually considered a veteran on the young Maple Leafs. The winger certainly led by example posting career highs with 33 helpers and 62 points. Although the team fell short in six games, the New Jersey native led the club with 23 shots on goal in the playoffs and scoring a power-play marker along the way.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Two goals deliver new career point mark•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Tallies 27th goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Nets 25th goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Tips in goal on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Sets career mark in assists with two Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Good to go Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...