Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Will compete for USA

Van Riemsdyk will suit up for the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Championships, Kevin Allen of USA Today reports.

At 27 years of age, Van Riemsdyk is actually considered a veteran on the young Maple Leafs. The winger certainly led by example posting career highs with 33 helpers and 62 points. Although the team fell short in six games, the New Jersey native led the club with 23 shots on goal in the playoffs and scoring a power-play marker along the way.

