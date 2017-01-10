The Maple Leafs assigned Enroth to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

The Maple Leafs picked up goaltender Curtis McElhinney off waivers Tuesday, and thus are no longer in need of Enroth's services as a backup. Enroth has struggled in limited NHL action this season, posting an 0-3-1 record with an awful 3.94 GAA and .872 save percentage in six appearances, and will likely spend the rest of the campaign in the minors barring an injury to one of Toronto's other netminders.