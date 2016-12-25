Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Heading back to NHL
Enroth was recalled by the Leafs on Saturday, reports TSN.ca.
He is 0-3-1 with a 3.94 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage in six appearances with the Leafs this season. Enroth played with Marlies on Dec. 10 and recorded a 5-3 win. He made 24 saves.
