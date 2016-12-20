Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Reassigned to AHL
Enroth was sent down to the minors Tuesday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Enroth and Antoine Bibeau, who was called up in a corresponding move, continue to trade places in the No. 2 goalie spot behind Frederik Andersen. As a result of the shuffling, it's hard to depend on either player in fantasy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Called up to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Tending twine Wednesday against Calgary•
-
Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Makes 26 saves in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Will see shots from New Jersey•
-
Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: No support in relief•