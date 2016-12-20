Enroth was sent down to the minors Tuesday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Enroth and Antoine Bibeau, who was called up in a corresponding move, continue to trade places in the No. 2 goalie spot behind Frederik Andersen. As a result of the shuffling, it's hard to depend on either player in fantasy.

