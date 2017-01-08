Enroth was recalled from AHL Toronto on Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The 28-year-old was called up as Antoine Bibeau was sent down in a goalie swap by the Leafs. Enroth has been bad in the NHL this year with an .872 save percentage, but has been a bit better in the minors with a .904 save percentage. If he gets on the ice in his stint in the NHL, don't expect high-quality fantasy production.