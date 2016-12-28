Maple Leafs' Jhonas Enroth: Sent back to AHL
Enroth was returned to the minors Wednesday.
The shuffle behind starter Frederik Andersen continues. It's clear that the Leafs are taking advantage of having their minor league squad in the same city, a convenience that allows them to rotate backup netminders. For now, Antoine Bibeau will get the spot at the end of the Leafs' bench while Enroth gets playing time with the Marlies.
