Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Career in jeopardy
Lupul remains on Toronto's long-term injured reserve list.
Loops and his $5.25 million salary remain on the Leafs' payroll, but they get cap relief for that amount. Lupul was unable to start the season with the team after failing a team physical in September. He has one more year on his contract, but he will be 34 heading into next season and his career is in jeopardy.
