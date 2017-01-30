Lupul remains on Toronto's long-term injured reserve list.

Loops and his $5.25 million salary remain on the Leafs' payroll, but they get cap relief for that amount. Lupul was unable to start the season with the team after failing a team physical in September. He has one more year on his contract, but he will be 34 heading into next season and his career is in jeopardy.

