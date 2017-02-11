Leivo may get his second-straight game Saturday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Leivo has struggled to crack the lineup this season, so there is some thought this might be a showcase opportunity for him to set up a trade. Leivo has been limbo much of the season, unable to crack the lineup, but unable to go to the AHL Marlies except for conditioning. A trade might be the best thing for him.

