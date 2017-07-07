Holl -- who inked a one-year contract with Toronto on Wednesday, according to TSN -- will look to improve upon his 19-point season.

Holl has spent the past two seasons with AHL Toronto as he awaits the chance to make his NHL debut. Selected in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher can skate and move the puck well but lacks a true scoring touch which will limit his fantasy value if he does get called up by the Leafs.

