Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Re-ups for one-year
Holl -- who inked a one-year contract with Toronto on Wednesday, according to TSN -- will look to improve upon his 19-point season.
Holl has spent the past two seasons with AHL Toronto as he awaits the chance to make his NHL debut. Selected in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher can skate and move the puck well but lacks a true scoring touch which will limit his fantasy value if he does get called up by the Leafs.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...