Kapanen was sent down to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Kapanen should provide a significant offensive boost to the Marlies, who are currently tied 1-1 in their best-of-five series against AHL Albany. The 20-year-old potted a pair of goals in Game 2 against the Caps, including the game-winner. Back in the minors, he averaged a point per game over 43 outings this year. The Maple Leafs are stocked with young talent, but Kapanen could challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster next season.

