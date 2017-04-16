Kapanen scored twice in Toronto's 4-3 win over Washington on Saturday night. The second goal was the winner in the second overtime.

He's an unlikely hero, but the Leafs will take it. Kapanen's development had plateaued this season, but this will go a long way to re-igniting his future.

