Komarov picked up his eighth goal of the season Tuesday in a victory over Buffalo.

The aggressive boneshaker keeps piling up the hits -- he has 140 in 42 games. But Komarov has just four goals and no helpers in the last 20 games. His fantasy value is restricted to those leagues that count speciality categories.

