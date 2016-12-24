Komarov scored two goals -- one with the man advantage -- during Friday's win over Arizona.

The tally snapped a 15-game goal drought, and after scoring 19 times last year, his slow start is certainly discouraging. However, Komarov has settled into a defense-first role and typically lines up against the opposition's top scorers, so his offensive decline is assignment based more than anything. Right now, Komarov's 106 hits through 33 games is the only value he's providing for fantasy owners, and there aren't many formats where he's worth owning.