Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Returning to action Saturday
Marincin (lower body) will rejoin the lineup Saturday, when the Maple Leafs play host to the Senators, David Alter of The Athletic reports.
This will the Slovak's first game since sustaining the injury Dec. 10, in a road clash with the Bruins. A no-frills blueliner, Marincin should reprise his role as a penalty-killing specialist, reportedly lining up alongside Nikita Zaitsev to form the second pair in this next contest. Marincin contributed five points in 16 games -- along with an impressive 7.1 shooting percentage -- which is quite the fine pace; hopefully he can pick up where he left off.
