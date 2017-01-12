Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Role reduced
Hunwick has eight assists in 31 games this season.
His role has been reduced this season and that's probably the best thing for him and the team. Hunwick is 32 and that's ancient, especially for a role defender, in a young man's game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Rare multi-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Available to play Friday against Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Expected to miss next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Won't play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Game-time call Thursday•