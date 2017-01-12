Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Sits second in NHL in hits
Martin has just two goals, two assists and a plus-2 rating in 30 games this season, but is second in the NHL in hits (146).
He continues to play on the Leafs' fourth line and leads the team with 77 PIM. Martin's value is limited to deep leagues that count hits.
