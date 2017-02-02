Marner was named the NHL's top rookie for January after posting 15 points, including 11 assists, in 13 games last month.

Marner leads first-year players with 29 helpers on the season and he's tied with the Jets' Patrik Laine for the rookie point lead (41). He's the third Maple Leaf to win the award over the first fourth months of the season, joining William Nylander and Auston Matthews.