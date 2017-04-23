Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Finding it difficult to be a difference maker
Marner, who has one goal and four points in five games this postseason, has found it harder to be a difference maker in the playoffs. Coach Mike Babcock says the winger "... (has) got to dig in," reports the Toronto Sun.
Marner's style -- creativity and patience with the puck -- makes it hard for him to navigate when the extra seconds available to make a play in the regular season are gone. Marner's ice time has dropped from close to 17 minutes a game in the regular season to less than 14 minutes in Game 4. And just 14:29 in Game 5. However, Babcock was confident Marner will find his game soon. "He'll be great (on Sunday). Everything about Mitchy, he's a big moment guy. He'll find it."
