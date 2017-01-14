Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five assists in last two games
Marner set up two goals Friday in a 4-2 win over the Rangers. He now has five assists in his last two games.
Marner has been on fire since the turn of the calendar -- he has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games. His 24 helpers this season lead all first-year players. Plus, Marner's 34 points in 40 games has put him on a pace to approach 70 points.
