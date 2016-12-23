Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Helps out on insurance goals in win over Avs
Marner picked up a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-0 romp against Colorado.
He helped out on the final two goals of the game, so Marner didn't exactly make his plays at big moments. Still, he's got a nice little four-game span going -- a goal and four assists to go with a plus-3 rating. The 19-year-old rookie has been a solid fantasy asset to this point, but it's fair to wonder whether he'll tail off down the road; after all, Marner played in only 57 regular-season games in junior hockey last year. However, he certainly didn't tire at the end of last season, racking up a ridiculous 44 points in 18 playoff games for OHL London.
