Marner recorded two assists during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Washington.

With a goal and three helpers through four playoff games, Marner continues to move the fantasy needle in his debut campaign. He's probably a risky option in daily contests going forward, but his long-term value is sky high. It isn't out of the question to pony up to secure his services for the long haul in keeper/dynasty settings.

