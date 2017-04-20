Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Helps out with two assists in loss
Marner recorded two assists during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Washington.
With a goal and three helpers through four playoff games, Marner continues to move the fantasy needle in his debut campaign. He's probably a risky option in daily contests going forward, but his long-term value is sky high. It isn't out of the question to pony up to secure his services for the long haul in keeper/dynasty settings.
