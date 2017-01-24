Marner moved into the rookie scoring lead with a goal and an assist in Monday's win over the Flames. The goal was the game winner.

Marner has 11 goals and 39 points overall, one ahead of Auston Matthews and two ahead of the injured Patrik Laine. The rookie has 13 points, including 10 helpers, in his last 10 games.

