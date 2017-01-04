Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Nets goal, assist in OT loss
Marner scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Marner is third in rookie scoring behind only teammate Auston Matthews and Winnipeg's Patrick Laine. He has 10 goals and 19 assists in 37 games, a pace that will see him deliver more than 60 points on the season if he can maintain it. Considering how amazing Matthews has been, Marner's kind of been stuck in his shadow, but don't let that make you undervalue him. He's an incredible talent in his own right.
