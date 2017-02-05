Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak at three games and five points
Marner stretched his point streak to three games and five points (two goals, three assists) with two assists in Saturday's 6-5 win over Boston.
Marner sits on top of the rookie scoring chase with 44 points (50 games). One of his helpers came on the game-winning goal, which came at the 18:24 mark of the third period. Coach Mike Babcock already trusts the 19-year-old at the end of the game. That's heady praise for someone so young. Marner remains a must-start fantasy option.
