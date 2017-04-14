Marner scored 1:35 into his playoff debut Thursday, an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to Washington.

When you're on the road in the playoffs, it's huge to get an early score and quiet the crowd to blunt the home team's momentum, but Marner's tally (and Jake Gardiner's subsequent goal) didn't slow down the Capitals. Marner sagged to the finish line in the regular season, recording just four points in the final nine games and no multi-point efforts in the last month-plus, but perhaps the four full days off before this series served to refresh him. The Leafs will certainly need more offense from him if they're to upend a clearly superior team in the Capitals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...