Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Sets up all three goals in 5-3 loss
Marner delivered a trio of assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens. Two of the assists came on the power play.
Marner continues to dazzle with his X-ray vision and laser passes. He has six points, including four assists, in his last four games and three of those helpers have come with the man advantage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Nets goal, assist in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Helps out on insurance goals in win over Avs•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two-point night propels team to win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Gets assist, but goal drought at 10 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Shares rookie scoring lead after two-assist game•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Nine points in last six games•