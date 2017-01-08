Marner delivered a trio of assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens. Two of the assists came on the power play.

Marner continues to dazzle with his X-ray vision and laser passes. He has six points, including four assists, in his last four games and three of those helpers have come with the man advantage.

