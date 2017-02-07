Rielly collected two assists over 21:57 of ice time during Monday's overtime loss to the Islanders.

This was the first time Rielly has hit the scoresheet since missing six games with an ankle injury. He also entered Monday's game with just two helpers through his previous 18 games, so the two-assist night was a welcomed contribution. With the Leafs scoring plenty of goals, Rielly projects to provide an uptick in offense going forward, but he has struggled to consistently move the fantasy needle over the past couple of months, so he shouldn't be viewed as a universal own.