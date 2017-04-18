Rielly collected two assists -- one on the game-winning goal in overtime -- during Monday's Game 3 win against Washington.

After logging 39:56 of ice time and scoring a goal in Game 2, Rielly followed up the impressive showing with two helpers over 24:31 of ice time Monday. Considering what's at stake, this is easily the best two-game stretch of Rielly's young career. It stands to help his confidence heading into the 2017-18 campaign, which has the makings of a breakout showing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...