Rielly collected two assists -- one on the game-winning goal in overtime -- during Monday's Game 3 win against Washington.

After logging 39:56 of ice time and scoring a goal in Game 2, Rielly followed up the impressive showing with two helpers over 24:31 of ice time Monday. Considering what's at stake, this is easily the best two-game stretch of Rielly's young career. It stands to help his confidence heading into the 2017-18 campaign, which has the makings of a breakout showing.