Rielly (lower body) will not play on the road versus Detroit on Wednesday, but hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's road match against the Flyers, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

The Maple Leafs have not placed Rielly on IR, essentially adding more weight to the notion that he could return for the final game ahead of the NHL's All-Star break. Selected by the Buds with the fifth overall pick in the 2012 draft, Rielly has had some trouble finding the back of the net. He's up to 17 points in 42 games, albeit with only one goal. However, he's managed to shrink his plus-minus rating by 12 notches in comparison to the minus-17 figure he produced last year.