Rielly (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Blues, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.

Rielly has missed the Maple Leafs' last six games due to a lower-body injury, and although he told reporters he was feeling better Thursday, he also admitted he's still not 100 percent healthy. If the 22-year-old blueliner is able to go against the Blues, he'll likely be eased back in with a lighter workload than the 22:22 of ice time he's averaged per game this season.